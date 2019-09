FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Gallery North has its opening night of their Harvest Moon Exhibition, tonight, Friday, September 6th, 2019 from 7 pm – 9 pm.

The exhibition is a preview of original art to be auctioned at the 36th Annual Art Auction held October 5th, 2019.

This evening will include entertainment by Intermezzo, as well as refreshments and appetizers by the Cultured Cafe.

The Peace Gallery North is located at the North Peace Cultural Centre

