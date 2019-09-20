Peace Passage Skating Club to host free day of CanSkate on September 23

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Passage Skating Club will be holding a free day of CanSkate on Monday, September 23.

According to Peace Passage Skating Club Head Coach, Amanda Thomas, this event is a free opportunity for participants to come out and give Canskate a try.

CanSkate is a dynamic learn-to-skate program that focuses on fun, participation and basic skill development.

Thomas says the Skating Club will have all of their circuits set up and all that participants need is to bring is a pair of skates and a helmet.

The Peace Passage Skating Club’s free day of Canskate is taking place on Monday, September 23 from 4:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the District of Taylor Ice Centre.

For more information, you can visit the Peace Passage Skating Club’s website.