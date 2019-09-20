18 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Peace Passage Skating Club to host free day of CanSkate on September...
Sports

Peace Passage Skating Club to host free day of CanSkate on September 23

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Passage Skating Club will be holding a free day of CanSkate on Monday, September 23.

According to Peace Passage Skating Club Head Coach, Amanda Thomas, this event is a free opportunity for participants to come out and give Canskate a try.

CanSkate is a dynamic learn-to-skate program that focuses on fun, participation and basic skill development.

Thomas says the Skating Club will have all of their circuits set up and all that participants need is to bring is a pair of skates and a helmet.

The Peace Passage Skating Club’s free day of Canskate is taking place on Monday, September 23 from 4:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the District of Taylor Ice Centre.

For more information, you can visit the Peace Passage Skating Club’s website.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC Hydro plans to stay in Fort Nelson, amidst rumours says Gammer
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction efforts result in arrests

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies on the road tonight in Grande Prairie for first game of NWJHL Regular Season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road tonight to Grande Prairie for...
Read more
Sports

Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace this Sunday in Farmington

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace Tournament is taking place this weekend, September...
Read more
Sports

Girl’s Ice Hockey Weekend October 5 at North Peace Arena

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In participation with the City of Fort St. John, the North Peace Eagles, and...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Huskies on the road tonight in Grande Prairie for first game...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road tonight to Grande Prairie for the first game of the...

Elections Canada spending big on social media as part of voting...

Rhinoceros Party of Canada announces candidate for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Trudeau was only one in dark makeup at 2001 party but...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.