Peace Region Athletes to compete at 2019 55+ B.C. Games in Kelowna

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 55+ B.C. Games is currently underway in Kelowna.

Thousands of participants and supporters are down in Kelowna are coming together to celebrate sport and fun with athletes from across the province.

Around 65 participants from Zone 12, will be representing the Peace Region at the games in 13 activities which include sports such as cycling, golf, curling, equestrian, and swimming.

The 2019 55+ B.C. Games runs from now until September 14 in Kelowna.

For more information on the games, you can visit 55plusbcgame.org.

