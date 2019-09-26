Peace Region could see first snowfall of season Thursday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Parts of the Peace Region and Northeastern British Columbia could see the first snowfall of the season.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lindquist, there is a cold air mass moving across the region from the Yukon and Northwest Territories that has the potential of bringing snowfall.

Some higher elevated areas, such as Fort Nelson and the Pine Pass, could see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow overnight and into Friday morning.

Lindquist also says Fort St. John and south to Dawson Creek has a chance of seeing mixed precipitation Thursday night and into Friday.

Over the weekend, the temperature is expected to remain cool with daytime highs of between 3 to 6°C and a risk of frost for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night reaching lows of -6°.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to gradually warm-up to the mid-teens early next week.