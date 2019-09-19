15 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
Home Sports Peace Region figure skating fans to see one of Moir and Virtue’s...
Sports

Peace Region figure skating fans to see one of Moir and Virtue’s final skates together at ‘Rock the Rink’

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the announcement of Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue’s retirement, Peace Region figure skating fans will get one of the last chances to see the pair together in Dawson Creek at ‘Rock The Rink’ on October 11.

According to a release, the Encana Events Centre says they are honoured to play host to one of Moir and Virtue’s final skates together, adding that they extend sincere congratulations to the duo on their 22-year career.

Opening the show will be featured special musical guest, Birds of Bellwoods.

‘Rock the Rink’ is taking place on October 11 at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

Another stop within the Peace will include a show on October 13 in Grande Prairie.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit rocktherink.com.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSchool District 60 Schools close and no bus service during BC Winter Games
Next articleIndigenous candidates ‘hurt,’ ‘frustrated’ by Trudeau blackface photos

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Trackers off to Whitecourt this weekend for four-game Exhibition Series

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend for an...
Read more
Sports

More High School Rodeo Action scheduled for this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association will be holding another round of Rodeos...
Read more
Sports

Fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series this weekend at mower Mayhem Oval

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for the fifth and final round of the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BCCO Officers happy to have conviction of two hunting brothers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Conservation Officers (BCCOS) are quite happy that an illegal hunting incident in Fort St. John led to the...

Residents in Trudeau’s Montreal riding unfazed by blackface scandal

Alberta inquiry into oil and gas foes could face legal challenge...

Indigenous candidates ‘hurt,’ ‘frustrated’ by Trudeau blackface photos

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.