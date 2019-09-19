Peace Region figure skating fans to see one of Moir and Virtue’s final skates together at ‘Rock the Rink’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the announcement of Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue’s retirement, Peace Region figure skating fans will get one of the last chances to see the pair together in Dawson Creek at ‘Rock The Rink’ on October 11.

According to a release, the Encana Events Centre says they are honoured to play host to one of Moir and Virtue’s final skates together, adding that they extend sincere congratulations to the duo on their 22-year career.

Opening the show will be featured special musical guest, Birds of Bellwoods.

‘Rock the Rink’ is taking place on October 11 at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

Another stop within the Peace will include a show on October 13 in Grande Prairie.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit rocktherink.com.