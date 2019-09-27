1.6 C
News

Peace Regional RCMP lay drug trafficking charges in joint investigation

Tracy Teves

Peace River, AB – On September 25, 2019, Peace Regional RCMP and Grande Prairie ALERT, supported by Grande Prairie GIS and the High-Level Police Dog Service, executed a search warrant and apprehended numerous individuals at a Grimshaw, Alberta residence, following a lengthy investigation into regional drug trafficking.

According to the RCMP, the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of various quantities of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as materials and items used in the packaging and distribution of illicit drugs.

As a result of the investigation, Grimshaw residents Daniel Terrence Guerin (41), Jonathan William Roberts (44) and Liza Lorraine Roberts (46) were apprehended on outstanding warrants for their arrest and are also jointly charged with Lorrie Kathleen Paulovich (39), with the following offences:

  • Trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine)
  • Trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), contrary to the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act.
John Roberts is further charged pursuant to the Criminal Code with resisting a peace officer and Liza Roberts is additionally charged with being in possession of ammunition, contrary to a prohibition order.
All four accused are scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Monday, September 30, 2019, in relation to these matters. Paulovich has been released from custody while the remaining accused remain in custody at this time, pending their next court appearance.
If you have information relating to this or any other crime, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at 780-624-6677.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Election News

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teves
