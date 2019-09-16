6.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 16, 2019
News

Peace River Regional District adopts new community plan

Tracy Teves

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is adopting a new West Peace Fringe Area Official Community Plan (OCP)

The West Peace Fringe Area Official Community Plan sets out objectives and policies to guide decisions on planning and land use management within the Chetwynd fringe area.

The Public Hearing is on October 2, 2019, at 7:00 pm being held at the Chetwynd and District Recreation Centre. The Public Hearing gives residents the opportunity to ask questions and comment to the Regional District regarding the proposed plan.

The Official Community Plan for the rural areas surrounding Chetwynd is being reviewed. This includes the areas of Moberly Lake, Jackfish Lake, Wabi Hill, Wildmare and Dokie.

The draft West Peace Fringe Area OCP received 1st Reading on September 27, 2018, to read the report; CLICK HERE 

The draft West Peace Fringe Area OCP received 2nd Reading on June 13, 2019, to read the report; CLICK HERE

The draft West Peace Fringe Area OCP was sent out for external agency referral on May 22, 2019, and the Public Hearing held July 9, 2019

Second Reading of the draft West Peace Fringe Area OCP was rescinded and given a new second Reading on September 5, 2019, due to the need for amendments that were identified after the original second Reading.

A second Public Hearing is now required and is scheduled for October 2, 2019. To read the report; CLICK HERE

Election News

