People’s Party banking on debate participation to get attention: Bernier

TORONTO — The leader of the fledgling People’s Party of Canada says public awareness of the party is still low and he’s counting on appearing in debates to garner attention in the election.

Maxime Bernier says that he is “optimistic” that an upcoming decision by the Leaders’ Debates Commission on whether he can participate in the official election debates will be in his favour.

Bernier launched his party’s election bid at the campaign office of one of his star candidates, Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and sister-in-law to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Earlier today, Justin Trudeau asked Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament, starting a 40-day campaign.

Polls suggest the Liberals and Conservatives are in a close race for the most seats in the House of Commons, while the NDP and the Greens are fighting for third place.

Bernier launched the People’s Party of Canada in September last year after breaking from the Conservatives, and it was officially recognized by Elections Canada in January.

The Canadian Press