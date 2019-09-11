9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Election

People's Party banking on debate participation to get attention: Bernier

Canadian Press

TORONTO — The leader of the fledgling People’s Party of Canada says public awareness of the party is still low and he’s counting on appearing in debates to garner attention in the election.

Maxime Bernier says that he is “optimistic” that an upcoming decision by the Leaders’ Debates Commission on whether he can participate in the official election debates will be in his favour.

Bernier launched his party’s election bid at the campaign office of one of his star candidates, Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and sister-in-law to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Earlier today, Justin Trudeau asked Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament, starting a 40-day campaign.

Polls suggest the Liberals and Conservatives are in a close race for the most seats in the House of Commons, while the NDP and the Greens are fighting for third place.

Bernier launched the People’s Party of Canada in September last year after breaking from the Conservatives, and it was officially recognized by Elections Canada in January.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Election

In their words: Quotes from Day 1 of the federal election campaign

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Party leaders made their first pitches to voters and took their shots at opponents on the first...
Election

New Democrat candidate steps down in B.C. on first day of federal campaign

Canadian Press -
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The New Democratic Party is without a federal candidate in a British Columbia riding for the...
Election

Greens will stand firm on climate during campaign; no pipelines, says May

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA — Green leader Elizabeth May says Canadians are about to participate in the most important election in the...
