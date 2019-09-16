6.6 C
Monday, September 16, 2019
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to two broadcast debates

OTTAWA — People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has secured an invitation Monday to two official leaders’ debates in October.

Bernier had previously been denied a chance to attend because the independent commission responsible for organizing the debates found his party did not have multiple candidates with a “legitimate chance” of being elected.

But former governor general and current debates commissioner David Johnston gave the party more time to make its case for inclusion.

And on Monday, Johnston said that given new evidence, the People’s Party of Canada does in fact have a “reasonable chance” at winning multiple seats.

Johnston said his decision was based in part on the party’s membership count, its strong media presence and recent polling numbers.

Bernier will join the leaders of the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens in two debates: an event in English on Oct. 7 and a French-language debate Oct. 10.

