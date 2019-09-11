9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Pipeline construction hampered by hearings, permits, court action: report

VANCOUVER — A report from environmental group Stand.earth says it expects construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to be delayed by detailed route hearings, outstanding provincial permits and Indigenous court challenges.

The Canadian Energy Regulator, formerly the National Energy Board, revoked all previous route approvals in July and required Trans Mountain Corp. to file new notices of its proposed route.

Residents, municipalities and Indigenous groups may then file statements of opposition and the energy regulator decides on a segment-by-segment basis whether to hold detailed route hearings.

The report says statements of opposition have been filed in every major segment and hearings are likely to be considered for the Fraser River crossing, Burnaby Mountain Tunnel, and areas where schools, homes and municipal water supplies could be affected.

Stand.earth also says that the project needs nearly 1,200 permits from British Columbia and it notes that Indigenous groups have been granted leave to challenge the federal government’s approval of the expansion in the Federal Court of Appeal.

Trans Mountain has said that it is proceeding with the project in a phased approach, starting construction where it has received permits, and that it has begun work on its terminals in Burnaby and plans to start work in the Greater Edmonton area soon.

The Canadian Press

