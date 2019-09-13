18.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Pipeline leaks 500,000 litres of produced salt water in northwestern Alberta
Canadian PressEnergy News

Pipeline leaks 500,000 litres of produced salt water in northwestern Alberta

Canadian Press Canadian Press

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – An energy company says a pipeline from a gas facility has been shut down after it leaked an estimated 500,000 litres of produced saltwater in northwestern Alberta.

Produced water is a byproduct of oil and gas development.

Calgary-based NuVista Energy Ltd. says staff identified the leak on Monday through the company’s pipeline monitoring system.

The Alberta Energy Regulator website says the leak is due to a pipeline failure 70 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.

It says no impacts to wildlife have been reported.

NuVista says crews are working to skim off any contaminated fluid for safe disposal.

“Our top priority is to ensure the safety of people, protection of the environment, and fish and wildlife,” said Jonathan Wright, NuVista Energy’s president and CEO in a release Thursday.

“We will ensure a full and proper cleanup and will investigate to ensure learnings and to avoid any recurrence.”

The cause of the leak has not yet been determined.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleLocal athletes performing well in Kelowna at 2019 55+ B.C. Games

RECENT STORIES

Election

Greens will stand firm on climate during campaign; no pipelines, says May

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA — Green leader Elizabeth May says Canadians are about to participate in the most important election in the...
Read more
Canadian Press

Jason Kenney: MLAs encouraged to stump for Scheer on own time and dime

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is encouraging United Conservative legislature members to help oust Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the Oct. 21 federal...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta group urges women to get more confident talking about politics

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A group with roots in the oil and gas industry is encouraging women to talk about politics...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Saturday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Saturday, Sept. 14. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.   Liberal Leader...

ELC Student Charity Golf Tournament raises close to $5,000 for Hospital...

Former Fort St John resident in custody following home invasion robbery...

You’re out! A list of federal election candidates forced to step...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.