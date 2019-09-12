7.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Plane B, redux: Liberal campaign gets new plane after bus-wing collision
Election

Plane B, redux: Liberal campaign gets new plane after bus-wing collision

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Justin Trudeau’s federal election campaign is ready to get off the ground — again.

The Liberal re-election caravan will be taking wing later today after the party’s chartered plane was damaged Wednesday night in a minor collision with a bus on the airport tarmac in Victoria, B.C.

A bus that was ferrying members of the media to a hotel for the night drove too close to the aircraft, causing visible damage to the underside of the wing.

Campaign officials now say a new Air Transat plane has been procured, although this one doesn’t feature the partisan branding of its predecessor, which included Trudeau’s name in big red block letters.

 The Liberal leader has a packed itinerary today, including stops in Kamloops, Edmonton and Trois Rivieres.

One stop Trudeau is not making is in Toronto, where Conservative rival Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green party Leader Elizabeth May are gathering tonight for the first debate of the campaign, sponsored by Maclean’s magazine and Citytv.

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleScheer slams Liberal attack on Tory candidate’s past comments on abortion issue

RECENT STORIES

Election

Scheer slams Liberal attack on Tory candidate’s past comments on abortion issue

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is accusing Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau of trying to change the channel over the...
Read more
Election

NDP campaign goes hyper-local with promise to build new Brampton hospital

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is channeling his roots as a member of the Ontario legislature by...
Read more
Election

NDP candidate in Montreal steps down, denies domestic abuse claim

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — An NDP candidate has stepped down in a southwestern Montreal riding after allegations of domestic violence surfaced on...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Canadian polarized, but social media use likely not the culprit: study

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Social media might not be to blame for Canadians' ideological polarization, a new report on digital democracy in Canada finds. The latest findings...

Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the...

Lightning knocks out power to over 125,000 customers in Northern B.C.

Liberal election plane damaged in Victoria after media bus drives under...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.