Planning for the future with the Northeast Climate Risk Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the increase of extreme weather events in Northeastern BC comes related impacts, such as flood, wildfire, drought and erosion which can affect the region’s infrastructure, economy and community.

The Northeast Climate Risk Project has been implemented to better understand projected climate trends, identify local vulnerabilities and help plan for adaptation.

The Fraser Basin Council has been working with six municipalities in Northeast British Columbia over a two year period (January 2018 to January 2020) on the Northeast Climate Risk Project.

The municipalities are;

The city of Fort St. John

The city of Dawson Creek

District of Tumbler Ridge

District of Chetwynd

Village of Pouce Coupe

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

The Northeast Climate Risk Project has three goals;

Support the Northeast BC local government partners in preparing for a changing climate and understanding the associated risks and vulnerabilities Collaboratively address climate risks at a regional and community scale through a peer network, and Increase community, public and private sector awareness of the impacts of climate change.

This project is funded by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Climate Adaptation Partner Grant, the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the BC Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the six local government partners.

The Fraser Basin Council serves as facilitator and project manager.

To view the climate projections; CLICK HERE