Monday, September 23, 2019
Gavin Davis
Police arrest Gavin Davis for 10 outstanding warrants

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have arrested 30-year-old Gavin Davis after surrounding his home on 92 street Saturday night.

The RCMP said in a tweet Monday morning that Davis was arrested Saturday night after police surrounded a residence on 92 street near 100 avenue.  The RCMP had 92 street closed for most of Saturday night.

Davis was arrested for 10 outstanding warrants.  Davis first evaded police on August 14, 2019, when the RCMP attempted to pull over the vehicle Davis was driving.

Davis was seen again on September 12th driving in the Duncan Cran area at a high rate of speed and RCMP did not pursue.

Police arrested Gavin Davis on Saturday September 21, 2019.

