Police arrest Gavin Davis for 10 outstanding warrants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have arrested 30-year-old Gavin Davis after surrounding his home on 92 street Saturday night.

The RCMP said in a tweet Monday morning that Davis was arrested Saturday night after police surrounded a residence on 92 street near 100 avenue. The RCMP had 92 street closed for most of Saturday night.

The big police presence on Saturday night around 5:30 pm on 10000 block of 92 Street involved the arrest of prolific offender Gavin Davis re: 10 outstanding warrants. Taken into custody without incident. — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) September 23, 2019

Davis was arrested for 10 outstanding warrants. Davis first evaded police on August 14, 2019, when the RCMP attempted to pull over the vehicle Davis was driving.

Davis was seen again on September 12th driving in the Duncan Cran area at a high rate of speed and RCMP did not pursue.