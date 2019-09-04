Police asking for assistance with armed robbery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received a report on July 27, 2019, at approximately 4:40 of a robbery at the convenience store, located at 9607 100th Ave.

Two masked thieves were reported to have used weapons to intimidate the store clerk, then fled the area after obtaining a large number of cigarette packages.

The police are looking for any witnesses who may have seen the suspects flee the area or who may know who they are.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in locating the suspects, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.