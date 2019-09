FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP are blocking the entrance to the Red Creek Road near Mile 62 of the Alaska Highway.

Residents are not being allowed into the area. The RCMP won’t say what’s happening but there is a large police presence on the road.

BC Ambulance is also on scene.

We will share more information as details are released. If you have any information, email news@moosefm.ca