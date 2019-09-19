17.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Poor judgment but not a racist: Quebec's political class weighs in on...
Election

Poor judgment but not a racist: Quebec’s political class weighs in on Trudeau brownface

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Quebec’s political class largely condemned Justin Trudeau’s brownface and blackface episodes Thursday, but usual political opponents sprung to the Liberal leader’s defence against allegations of racism.

Interim Parti Quebecois Leader Pascal Berube called Trudeau’s actions an error in judgment, but also pointed to his track record on inclusiveness and diversity.

“It’s a very bad idea in any circumstance …. Since he became prime minister, Mr. Trudeau often shows poor judgment,” Berube said. “It’s not appropriate. There’s never a good context. I’m uncomfortable with it, and always have been.”

But he said it doesn’t make Trudeau racist.

“It’s an error in judgment, because his life is testament to the fight against racism,” he said. “I think we can be political adversaries and recognize there’s no reason to believe he is (racist), so I believe him.”

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, in his own way, also defended the Liberal leader in comments Wednesday night.

“Justin Trudeau has all the flaws in the world,” Blanchet said. “He’s certainly not a great prime minister, he may not even qualify for the term competent, but Justin Trudeau is not a racist.”

Quebec Liberal Party member Frantz Benjamin, a Haitian-born member of the provincial legislature, recognized the impact the images could have, but noted the Liberal leader apologized.

“I understand firstly, there are those who can feel hurt by these images, but secondly, he apologized, and I believe his apology is sincere,” Benjamin told reporters in Quebec City. “I also note Mr. Trudeau during his mandate has worked to unify Canadians instead of dividing them.”

In Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said it was time to turn the page on the controversy.

“I can understand that some people were hurt with these pictures. But Mr. Trudeau said that he was sorry, so we have to talk about something else,” Legault said. “It was a bad decision. I think I can understand that people are unhappy. But he said that he was sorry.”

Blackface emerged during American minstrel shows in the 1800s, during which white actors painted their faces to portray stereotypical black characters, and the issue has cropped up periodically in Quebec in recent years.

Notably, a short skit during a year-end comic review in December 2014 featured a white actor in black makeup depicting then-Montreal Canadiens defenceman P.K. Subban.

That incident prompted a letter from 100 theatre companies, actors and cultural organizations denouncing the use of a practice with a racist connotation, “independent of what the author intended.”

In May 2013, comedian Mario Jean caused a stir when he appeared in black makeup at the 2014 Les Olivier theatre gala, a popular award show, portraying a Quebec comedian of African descent, Boucar Diouf.

That December, the popular Radio-Canada end-of-year program “Bye bye 2013” drew criticism when Joel Legendre portrayed a popular Quebec black entertainer Gregory Charles.

The practice of a white actor being painted black has been denounced as ridiculing and belittling the black community. Some have argued it reappears on the Quebec stage because of an ignorance of history.

But others in Quebec’s artistic community have defended the practice and said there is a distinction between historical blackface linked to minstrel shows and the practice of a white actor portraying a person of colour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.

— with files from Christopher Reynolds in Montreal.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleRegional District asks residents to take part in ‘Talking Trash’ survey
Next article‘Unacceptable’: Comments from party leaders, candidates on Trudeau in blackface

RECENT STORIES

Election

Where the party leaders are Friday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Friday, Sept. 20. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
Election

Five Things: Justin Trudeau’s trip-up track record

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The newly unearthed images of Justin Trudeau wearing brownface and blackface that have rocked the federal election campaign comprise only the...
Read more
Election

‘Unacceptable’: Comments from party leaders, candidates on Trudeau in blackface

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Images of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in blackface produced widespread reaction to the images themselves, and on...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Regional District asks residents to take part in ‘Talking Trash’ survey

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is currently looking for feedback from residents as it reviews the Regional Solid Waste...

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canada Proud spent more than $100k boosting online posts, funded by...

Planning for the future with the Northeast Climate Risk Project

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.