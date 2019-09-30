PPC candidate withdraws, citing ‘divisive and dangerous elements’ in the party

OTTAWA — A People’s Party of Canada candidate has withdrawn in Nova Scotia, saying there are a lot of “divisive and dangerous elements” in the party.

Chad Hudson withdrew his candidacy in West Nova just hours before Elections Canada’s deadline for parties to register candidates for the Oct. 21 federal vote.

He says his decision came after a “steady drip” of troubling stories and actions, including leader Maxime Bernier’s standing by a candidate who had made transphobic comments.

Hudson also says it was unacceptable for Bernier to call teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg “mentally unstable.”

He says Bernier has tapped into something dark and dangerous, and he doesn’t want to be a part of it.

The party’s executive director did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press