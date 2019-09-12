Presentation on Tse’K’wa at the North Peace Museum

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Museum is holding a talk on Tse’K’wa, Charlie Lake caves with a special guest speaker, Professor Jonathan Driver.

Jon Driver is a professor in the Department of Archaeology at Simon Fraser University. During his talk, he will present a summary of what is know about this early time period, including the results of recent radiocarbon dating and biomolecular studies of animal bones that show how animals migrated into the Peace River region as the glacial ice melted.

On Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at 7 pm the talk will take place at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum by donation.

Tse’K’wa is located just outside Fort St. John and contains a deep sequence of deposits that span the last 12,500 years. Of particular interest are the earliest layers at the site that document the arrival of the first people at the end of the ice age, and the rapidly changing environments in which they lived.

Professor Jonathan Driver has undertaken research in western Canada, England and the American Southwest.

