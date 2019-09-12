14.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Presentation on Tse'K'wa at the North Peace Museum
News

Presentation on Tse’K’wa at the North Peace Museum

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Museum is holding a talk on Tse’K’wa, Charlie Lake caves with a special guest speaker, Professor Jonathan Driver.

Jon Driver is a professor in the Department of Archaeology at Simon Fraser University. During his talk, he will present a summary of what is know about this early time period, including the results of recent radiocarbon dating and biomolecular studies of animal bones that show how animals migrated into the Peace River region as the glacial ice melted.

On Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at 7 pm the talk will take place at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum by donation.

Tse’K’wa is located just outside Fort St. John and contains a deep sequence of deposits that span the last 12,500 years. Of particular interest are the earliest layers at the site that document the arrival of the first people at the end of the ice age, and the rapidly changing environments in which they lived.

Professor Jonathan Driver has undertaken research in western Canada, England and the American Southwest.

To view the FB event, CLICK HERE

 

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleCause of major power failure still under investigation by BC Hydro
Next articleReward offered for stolen side-by-side

RECENT STORIES

News

Reward offered for stolen side-by-side

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Saturday, September 7th, 2019, Short Busche Auctions posted to its FB page a...
Read more
News

Cause of major power failure still under investigation by BC Hydro

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - 125,000 customers were without power from 100 Mile House to Prince George and the...
Read more
News

RCMP try to stop offender with outstanding warrants

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This morning, Thursday, September 12th, 2019 the RCMP saw Gavin Davis driving in the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Cause of major power failure still under investigation by BC Hydro

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - 125,000 customers were without power from 100 Mile House to Prince George and the B.C. Peace. on Wednesday night...

RCMP try to stop offender with outstanding warrants

Singh’s Punjabi Q and A highlights election influence of South Asian...

Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge RCMP looking to locate man wanted on...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.