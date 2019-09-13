15.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail
Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens since the official start of the campaign on Sept. 11.

Liberals

Sept. 13: Eliminate the “swipe fee” merchants pay to credit-card companies on every transaction, reduce the cost of federal incorporation, make federal business advisory services fee-free, create a voluntary payroll system to automate records for small businesses, launch a pilot project to give up to $50,000 to up to 2,000 entrepreneurs to help them start businesses, and give $250 for new businesses to develop a website or e-commerce platform.

Sept. 12: Impose a national one-per-cent tax on properties owned by non-Canadians and non-residents; raise the value of homes allowed under the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive to $789,000 from $505,000.

Conservatives

Sept. 13: Reintroduce a 15-per-cent Green Public Transit Tax Credit that would apply at tax time to any transit pass allowing for unlimited travel within Canada on local buses, streetcars, subways, commuter trains, and ferries, as well as electronic fare cards when used for an extended period.

Sept. 12: Remove federal income tax from maternity and parental benefits under employment insurance, by providing a tax credit of 15 per cent for any income earned under these two programs.

NDP

Sept. 13: Put a price cap on cellphone and internet services, introduce a Telecom Consumers’ Bill of Rights, require service providers to offer basic plans and affordable unlimited data plans for cellphones, end caps for internet plans.

Sept. 12: Work with province and municipality to get built a hospital in Brampton, Ont.

Greens

No specific announcements to date.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleLiberal ridings gained most from pre-election government largesse over summer
Next articleWhiskey Nordic Ski Club hosting trail cleanup at Beatton Park

RECENT STORIES

Election

Liberal ridings gained most from pre-election government largesse over summer

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The official campaign may be in its infancy, but over the summer Liberal politicians were already hard...
Read more
Election

Conservatives promise to bring back the public transit tax credit

Canadian Press -
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to bring back the public transit tax credit, which the party says is...
Read more
Election

Trudeau proposes to cut fees, provide support for smaller businesses

Canadian Press -
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is unveiling a package of pledges today that he says will help...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Trudeau proposes to cut fees, provide support for smaller businesses

Canadian Press -
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is unveiling a package of pledges today that he says will help boost small and medium-sized businesses. During...

Jagmeet Singh promises NDP government would cap cellphone, internet bills

Three leaders serve ‘baloney’ at first debate while Trudeau skips out

Leaders link up with their political families for Day 3 of...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.