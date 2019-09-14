16.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, September 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail
Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green party since the official start of the campaign on Sept. 11.

Liberals

Sept. 13: Eliminate the “swipe fee” merchants pay to credit-card companies on every transaction, reduce the cost of federal incorporation, make federal business advisory services fee-free, create a voluntary payroll system to automate records for small businesses, launch a pilot project to give up to $50,000 to up to 2,000 entrepreneurs to help them start businesses, and give $250 for new businesses to develop a website or e-commerce platform.

Sept. 12: Impose a national one-per-cent tax on properties owned by non-Canadians and non-residents; raise the value of homes allowed under the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive to $789,000 from $505,000.

Conservatives

Sept. 13: Reintroduce a 15-per-cent Green Public Transit Tax Credit that would apply at tax time to any transit pass allowing for unlimited travel within Canada on local buses, streetcars, subways, commuter trains, and ferries, as well as electronic fare cards when used for an extended period.

Sept. 12: Remove federal income tax from maternity and parental benefits under employment insurance, by providing a tax credit of 15 per cent for any income earned under these two programs.

NDP

Sept. 14: Establish a National Automotive Strategy, including a $300 million Auto Innovation Fund. Purchase Canadian-made zero-emissions vehicles to update government fleets. Increase consumer incentives for zero-emissions vehicles to $15,000 from $5,000, but only for made-in-Canada vehicles.

Create a Canadian Food Strategy to help build local food hubs that link local producers to consumers, and community-supported agriculture.

Sept. 13: Put a price cap on cellphone and internet services, introduce a Telecom Consumers’ Bill of Rights, require service providers to offer basic plans and affordable unlimited data plans for cellphones, end caps for internet plans.

Sept. 12: Work with province and municipality to get built a hospital in Brampton, Ont.

Greens

No specific announcements to date. The party is to unveil its platform on Monday, saying in a release that the “platform is not a conventional, set of political promises,” but instead “presents a vision for Canada in 2030 firmly based on strong, progressive social and ecological policies that will make Canada a climate leader and drive the transition to the green innovation economy.”

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articlePolice blocking Red Creek road

RECENT STORIES

Election

Scheer forced to back foot again as Liberals raise questions about candidate

Canadian Press -
KANATA, Ont. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is on the defensive again about one of his would-be MPs. Several Liberals...
Read more
Election

Quebec voters challenge Justin Trudeau over his stance on Bill 21

Canadian Press -
SAINT-FELIX-DE-VALOIS, Que. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau may prefer to keep the conversations light on the campaign trail today, but some...
Read more
Election

Trump front and centre as talk of trade, jobs emerges on campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A familiar U.S. face is finally front and centre on the federal campaign trail: Donald Trump. The Liberals are invoking the American president's name in a...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Flyers release Training Camp and Exhibition Series Schedules

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Senior Flyers has announced their Training Camp and Exhibition Series Games schedule for the 2019-2020...

Quebec voters challenge Justin Trudeau over his stance on Bill 21

Trump front and centre as talk of trade, jobs emerges on...

NDP government would encourage auto makers, buyers to spend on Canada:...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.