Election Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail
Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises made by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens since the official start of the campaign on Sept. 11.

Liberals

Sept. 12: Impose a national one-per-cent tax on properties owned by non-Canadians and non-residents; raise the value of homes allowed under the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive to $789,000 from $505,000.

Conservatives

Sept. 12: Remove federal income tax from maternity and parental benefits under employment insurance, by providing a tax credit of 15 per cent for any income earned under these two programs.

NDP

Sept. 12: Work with province and municipality to get built a hospital in Brampton, Ont.

Greens

None to date.

The Canadian Press

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
