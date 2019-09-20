13.2 C
Province issues more funds for age-friendly grants to support senior living

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is issuing $500,000 in a new round of age-friendly grants to support senior living.

According to Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, age-friendly grants are instrumental in providing support for seniors so they can live independently as possible.

“Seniors who are connected to their communities and stay active live longer and healthier lives. Age-friendly grants are instrumental in supporting seniors and I hope communities around British Columbia apply so there can be local supports in place so seniors can live as independently as possible.”

The Government says the age-friendly communities grant program is a partnership between the Province and the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

Local governments and First Nations communities must submit their applications for 2020 grants to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities by January 17, 2020.

Communities are eligible for up to $25,000 in grants.

For more information on age-friendly grants, you can visit the Province’s website.

