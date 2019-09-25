Province of BC introduces new notification system for air quality

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Provincial Government has introduced a new system where British Columbians can receive direct information for air quality in their communities.

According to the Government, residents are now able to sign up for public health notifications advising people of potential or existing poor air quality in their communities via email.

People can enter their email on the Province’s air quality website to automatically receive air quality advisories and smoky skies bulletins.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman, says all British Columbians need and deserve clean air, adding that he urges people with pre-existing health conditions to sign up for the notifications.

“All British Columbians need and deserve clean air, and we also deserve to know right away when there are pollutants in the air that may affect our health or well-being. I urge people, especially those with pre-existing health conditions or who are more vulnerable, to sign up for these notifications so they can stay healthy and take preventative measures if needed.”

Currently, there are 76 community-specific sites that provide hourly data to a central database where they are processed, stored and posted online.

To receive air quality notifications and for information, you can visit the Province’s website.