Province proposes to enact wolf cull in order to restore caribou population

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is proposing to enact a predator cull to reduce the wolf population in central parts of the Province.

As reported by the Vancouver Sun, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says the cull would kill more than 80 percent of the wolf population in parts of central B.C. where herds are threatened.

Darcy Peel, director of the B.C. Caribou Recovery Program, says the purpose of the wolf reduction program is to help the struggling caribou population, adding that an 80 percent reduction would be needed to ensure the return of caribou populations.

“The objective of this wolf reduction program is to reverse caribou population decline in the Tweedsmuir-Entiako, Hart Ranges, and Itcha-Ilgachuz herds. To reverse caribou population declines, high rates of wolf removal (>80%) must be achieved.”

Robert Serrouya, director of the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute’s Caribou Monitoring Unit says several herds in B.C. have already turned around because of this multi-pronged approach.

It is reported that a 30-day consultation with Indigenous communities and “targeted stakeholders” is underway in regards to the proposed wolf cull.