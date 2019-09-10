10.6 C
Province releases final report on observance of daylight saving time

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has released its report on the observance of daylight saving time.

According to the Government, more than 93 percent of the record 223,273 British Columbians who completed the Province’s survey on time observance have indicated they would prefer a move to permanent daylight saving time.

The Government says the desire for a move to permanent DST was consistent throughout the province, with more than 90 percent of respondents in each region indicating their support.

During the survey, it was found that more than 50 percent responded that it was “important” or “very important” for B.C. to be aligned with neighbouring jurisdictions in its time observance practices.

To view the full final report on the daylight saving time public consultation, you can visit the Province’s website.

