Thursday, September 19, 2019
Province seeking feedback on growing farming, protecting farmland

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Agriculture is inviting farmers and producers to have their say on how to encourage farming and protecting farmland throughout British Columbia.

According to Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, the Government’s top priority is protecting farmland and increasing food production.

Popham also says the Province is working hard in expanding B.C.’s agricultural industry.

“Helping farmers, protecting farmland and increasing food production are top priorities for our government, and we want to continue the momentum we’ve created – it’s driving the success of this sector in our province. Our government is working hard to expand B.C.’s agriculture industry. We are increasing access to locally grown and raised food, and helping rural communities diversify their economies and create sustainable jobs.”

The Government is seeking public opinion on the Agricultural Land Reserve, and improvements as to how the Province can better support farmers.

Public meetings are scheduled to be held across the province, with one scheduled to take place in Dawson Creek on October 2, 2019.

Following the public meetings, a summary report will then be prepared and made public.

For more information on public engagement for agriculture, you can visit the Province’s website.

Election News

Scott Brooks
