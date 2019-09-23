Province seeks public input on improving mining regulation

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is asking British Columbians to provide feedback on proposed changes to the Mines Act to improve regulation and oversight of the province’s mining sector.

The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources has created a new Mines Health, Safety and Enforcement Division (MHSED) with a $20-million boost in Budget 2019.

The ministry proposes the following amendments to the Mines Act:

Formally separate specific authorities and decision-making powers under the Mines Act to ensure authorizations and permitting are separate from enforcement and auditing powers.

Formally establish an independent oversight unit with an auditing function.

Enhance compliance and enforcement provisions.

Independent from the Mines Competitiveness and Authorizations Division, MHSED’s priorities are health, safety, compliance management, enforcement activities and auditing.

Public engagement will be open until Oct. 25, 2019. To have a say;

fill out a short survey at; www.engage.gov.bc.ca

email feedback to; minesactproposal@gov.bc.ca (mailto:minesactproposal@gov. bc.ca)

bc.ca) or mail feedback to:

Attn: Citizen Engagement

PO BOX 9484 Stn Prov Govt

Victoria, B.C.

V8W 9W6

“Our government’s number 1 priority for this foundational industry is safety – for workers, our environment and communities,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “We’ve invested $20 million over three years to hire more inspectors on the ground and ensure more frequent inspections. The feedback that we receive from British Columbians will be critical for informing how we improve our mining laws and ensure that mining in B.C. is done right.”

According to the government, the Mines Act regulates all mining activities in B.C., from early exploration to production and mine closures. It also covers applications and permits, health and safety, and investigations, compliance and enforcement in the mining sector.

In response to recommendations made by the Office of the Auditor-General for B.C. and the Mining Jobs Task Force, the proposed amendments would implement the government’s Budget 2019 commitment to improve regulatory oversight of mining in British Columbia.