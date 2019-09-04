14 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Province to invest $8.87 million in mental health support for students
NewsRegional

Province to invest $8.87 million in mental health support for students

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be making investments to enhance mental health wellness supports and programs for schools across B.C.

According to the Government, over the next three years, $8.87 million is being invested in all school districts and independent schools to ensure that students are getting the support they need for mental health care.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy, says these investments will provide a safe place for support and the much-needed tools to deal with mental health issues for many years to come.

“Students need a safe place to say, ‘I’m not ok’, whether they’re struggling with anxiety or depression or any mental health issue. This investment will help provide students, parents and educators with the tools they need to support mental well-being for students across B.C. for years to come.”

Funding will also be used to support the professional development of educators to help teachers and school districts develop a co-ordinated and consistent approach to mental health in schools throughout the province.

For more information on student mental health support, you can visit the Province’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTryouts begin this week for NPSS Grizzlies
Next articleCanfor announces further curtailments for Taylor Pulp Mill

RECENT STORIES

News

Canfor announces further curtailments for Taylor Pulp Mill

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Canfor has announced that it will be extending curtailments at its Taylor Pulp Mill until the...
Read more
News

Taylor Council passes third reading of Bylaw to allow Breweries & Cannabis Retail within the District

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Regular Council meeting on Tuesday, Councillors passed the third reading of...
Read more
News

District of Taylor gives three readings for revised Open Air Burning Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Tuesday, Council gave the first three readings to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

District of Taylor gives three readings for revised Open Air Burning...

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Tuesday, Council gave the first three readings to the District's revised Open Air...

Saguaro Resources Ltd well blow-out near Laprise Creek update

Court allows six of 12 Trans Mountain appeals

BC SPCA partners with Northern Lights Estate to launch wine that...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.