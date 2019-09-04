Province to invest $8.87 million in mental health support for students

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be making investments to enhance mental health wellness supports and programs for schools across B.C.

According to the Government, over the next three years, $8.87 million is being invested in all school districts and independent schools to ensure that students are getting the support they need for mental health care.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy, says these investments will provide a safe place for support and the much-needed tools to deal with mental health issues for many years to come.

“Students need a safe place to say, ‘I’m not ok’, whether they’re struggling with anxiety or depression or any mental health issue. This investment will help provide students, parents and educators with the tools they need to support mental well-being for students across B.C. for years to come.”

Funding will also be used to support the professional development of educators to help teachers and school districts develop a co-ordinated and consistent approach to mental health in schools throughout the province.

For more information on student mental health support, you can visit the Province’s website.