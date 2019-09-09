Province to invest in literacy programs for adult learners; Northeast BC to receive funding

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be making investments in creating more access to literacy programs for adult learners.

According to the Government, $2.4 million will be shared among 94 community adult literacy programs that are run by 69 different service providers.

Societies and Organizations within Northeast B.C. to receive funding, through Northern Lights College, include the Fort St. John Literacy Society, Dawson Creek Literacy Society, Chetwynd Public Library, and Tumbler Ridge Public Library.

Funding will go towards supporting both adult and family literacy programs.

The Government says more than 700,000 British Columbians are estimated to have significant literacy challenges, with 45 percent of adults in B.C. having some difficulty with daily living tasks due to limited literacy skills.