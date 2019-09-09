10 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 9, 2019
The Fort St. John Literacy Society will be receiving funding for its family and adult programs.
NewsRegional

Province to invest in literacy programs for adult learners; Northeast BC to receive funding

Avatar Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be making investments in creating more access to literacy programs for adult learners.

According to the Government, $2.4 million will be shared among 94 community adult literacy programs that are run by 69 different service providers.

Societies and Organizations within Northeast B.C. to receive funding, through Northern Lights College, include the Fort St. John Literacy Society, Dawson Creek Literacy Society, Chetwynd Public Library, and Tumbler Ridge Public Library.

Funding will go towards supporting both adult and family literacy programs.

The Government says more than 700,000 British Columbians are estimated to have significant literacy challenges, with 45 percent of adults in B.C. having some difficulty with daily living tasks due to limited literacy skills.

Scott Brooks
