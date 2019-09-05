18 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Province to invest in post-secondary institutions for ECE Training
NewsRegional

Province to invest in post-secondary institutions for ECE Training

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced that it is providing more opportunities for British Columbians to train for a career in early childhood education.

In order to provide more opportunities to study in ECE, the Government says it is investing in 12 public post-secondary institutions that provide programs in this field.

About two-thirds of the new student spaces are designated for institutions serving rural and remote communities.

One of the 12 institutions to receive funding includes Northern Lights College for $70,250 for 12 additional ECE student spaces.

This is the second phase of the Province’s three-year, $7.4-million investment in early childhood education.

As set out in the Childcare BC plan, the Government says up to 620 more ECE students will graduate between 2018 and 2021.

For more information on ECE programs, you can visit the Province’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMaroon car, wrong place shares Fort St. John RCMP
Next articleRCMP charge pair after significant stolen property seizure

RECENT STORIES

News

RCMP charge pair after significant stolen property seizure

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit has located and arrested two suspects in...
Read more
News

Maroon car, wrong place shares Fort St. John RCMP

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This morning, Thursday,  September 5th, 2019, RCMP put out a tweet on twitter looking...
Read more
News

Shell donates 50 filled backpacks to Nenan

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Shell recently made a donation to Nenan of 50 backpacks that were filled with...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Shell donates 50 filled backpacks to Nenan

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Shell recently made a donation to Nenan of 50 backpacks that were filled with school supplies. Mindy-Lou Henyu, contacted Nenan...

2018 World Champion Disc Golfer coming to the Peace this September

100 Women Who Care getting close to selection night

Saguaro Resources Inc has contained well-site blow out

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.