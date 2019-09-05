Province to invest in post-secondary institutions for ECE Training

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced that it is providing more opportunities for British Columbians to train for a career in early childhood education.

In order to provide more opportunities to study in ECE, the Government says it is investing in 12 public post-secondary institutions that provide programs in this field.

About two-thirds of the new student spaces are designated for institutions serving rural and remote communities.

One of the 12 institutions to receive funding includes Northern Lights College for $70,250 for 12 additional ECE student spaces.

This is the second phase of the Province’s three-year, $7.4-million investment in early childhood education.

As set out in the Childcare BC plan, the Government says up to 620 more ECE students will graduate between 2018 and 2021.

For more information on ECE programs, you can visit the Province’s website.