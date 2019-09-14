13.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, September 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Quebec voters challenge Justin Trudeau over his stance on Bill 21
Election

Quebec voters challenge Justin Trudeau over his stance on Bill 21

Canadian Press Canadian Press

SAINT-FELIX-DE-VALOIS, Que. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau may prefer to keep the conversations light on the campaign trail today, but some Quebec residents are forcing him to discuss his stance on the province’s controversial secularism law.

Trudeau began his day of whistle stops in rural Quebec by dropping into a restaurant in Mascouche with his daughter Ella-Grace to shake hands with francophone voters.

Several locals bent Trudeau’s ear on Quebec’s Bill 21, a new law that bars public servants in positions of authority from wearing any religious symbols.

A few people told Trudeau they disagreed with his position on the bill, including Sylvain Chartier who said he didn’t feel Trudeau was standing up for Quebecers.

Trudeau has said he doesn’t agree with the law, but that a Liberal government hasn’t any immediate plans to get involved in an active legal challenge to the legislation. 

Later at a Tim Hortons in Saint-Felix-de-Valois, Trudeau got a vote of confidence when local resident Claude Labbe told him to stand his ground and “not give up” on Bill 21.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleTrump front and centre as talk of trade, jobs emerges on campaign trail
Next articleFort St John Flyers release Training Camp and Exhibition Series Schedules

RECENT STORIES

Election

Scheer forced to back foot again as Liberals raise questions about candidate

Canadian Press -
KANATA, Ont. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is on the defensive again about one of his would-be MPs. Several Liberals...
Read more
Election

Trump front and centre as talk of trade, jobs emerges on campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A familiar U.S. face is finally front and centre on the federal campaign trail: Donald Trump. The Liberals are invoking the American president's name in a...
Read more
Election

NDP government would encourage auto makers, buyers to spend on Canada: Singh

Canadian Press -
OSHAWA, Ont. — Jagmeet Singh says a New Democrat government would establish cash incentives to encourage new-car buyers to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Trump front and centre as talk of trade, jobs emerges on...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A familiar U.S. face is finally front and centre on the federal campaign trail: Donald Trump. The Liberals are invoking the American president's name in a new advertisement aimed at shoring up the...

NDP government would encourage auto makers, buyers to spend on Canada:...

Green party’s Elizabeth May eager to sound climate alarm on hustings

Maxime Bernier targets untapped voters with broader populist platform

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.