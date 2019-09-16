10.2 C
Monday, September 16, 2019
RCMP asks residents to join the #9PMRoutine campaign to prevent vehicle theft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over the past two weeks, the Fort St. John RCMP say they have been receiving reports of theft from vehicles and reports of suspicious people car-hopping, checking doors on vehicles for easy access to tempting items.

In order to help prevent theft of personal items from vehicles, the RCMP is asking the public to join the #9PMRoutine.

The #9PMRoutine is a campaign is used by police agencies across North America to equip citizens to protect themselves and their possessions.

RCMP say the #9PMRoutine is simple to do as every night a 9:00 p.m., you go out to your vehicle to check to see that it is locked and that valuables are either removed or hidden from view.

The RCMP say the biggest message of the #9PMRoutine is to secure your belongings because out of sight is out of mind.

