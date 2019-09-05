RCMP charge pair after significant stolen property seizure

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit has located and arrested two suspects in relation to a rural crime spree.

According to RCMP, on August 27, the RCRU was able to locate and arrest two suspects in relation to a rural crime spree which had occurred over a period of approximately 10 days.

Police say they located the pair at a campsite in the Municipal District of Greenview, where they recovered a stolen pickup truck, a stolen travel trailer, a stolen quad, and thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property.

Following the arrest, police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in Clairmont and recovered a significant quantity of stolen property.

30-year-old Jeremi Daniel Riopka and 23-year-old Tabatha Whitney Willier, both of Grande Prairie, have been charged with a total of 24 Criminal Code offences.

Riopka and Willier have been remanded into custody and are due in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on September 9, 2019.