11 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News RCMP remind residents to remove valuables from vehicles
News

RCMP remind residents to remove valuables from vehicles

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP have tweeted to remove valuables from vehicles.

RCMP tweeted Thursday, September 12th, 2019, three vehicles were broken into/unlocked with purses/wallets stolen and credit cards were fraudulently used.

The Fort St. John RCMP say they have been receiving reports of theft from vehicles and reports of suspicious people car-hopping, checking doors on vehicles for easy access to tempting items.

The RCMP is reminding the public of the #9PMRoutine is a campaign, to equip citizens to protect themselves and their possessions.

RCMP say the #9PMRoutine is simple to do as every night a 9:00 p.m., you go out to your vehicle to check to see that it is locked and that valuables are either removed or hidden from view.

The RCMP say the biggest message of the #9PMRoutine is to secure your belongings because out of sight is out of mind.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleStarting October 1st stricter fines for not chaining up
Next articleWhere the party leaders are Tuesday

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP charge two people following Search Warrant Execution

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP have charged two people following a search warrant. On the afternoon of...
Read more
News

Starting October 1st stricter fines for not chaining up

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Higher fines will now be enforced on commercial truckers for not carrying chains when required, as...
Read more
Energy News

‘It’s on:’ Kenney vows to counter Texas efforts to lure Canadian companies south

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Alberta's premier has a message for Texas firms looking to lure Canadian businesses to the Lone Star...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Starting October 1st stricter fines for not chaining up

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Higher fines will now be enforced on commercial truckers for not carrying chains when required, as well as not installing them...

‘It’s on:’ Kenney vows to counter Texas efforts to lure Canadian...

Geoscience BC released pre-feasibility study on re-purposing Clarke Lake Field natural...

Consumer advocates wary of Liberal plan for lowering wireless phone bills

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.