RCMP remind residents to remove valuables from vehicles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP have tweeted to remove valuables from vehicles.

RCMP tweeted Thursday, September 12th, 2019, three vehicles were broken into/unlocked with purses/wallets stolen and credit cards were fraudulently used.

The Fort St. John RCMP say they have been receiving reports of theft from vehicles and reports of suspicious people car-hopping, checking doors on vehicles for easy access to tempting items.

The RCMP is reminding the public of the #9PMRoutine is a campaign, to equip citizens to protect themselves and their possessions.

RCMP say the #9PMRoutine is simple to do as every night a 9:00 p.m., you go out to your vehicle to check to see that it is locked and that valuables are either removed or hidden from view.

The RCMP say the biggest message of the #9PMRoutine is to secure your belongings because out of sight is out of mind.