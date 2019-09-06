17.6 C
Home News RCMP respond to fatal gravel truck rollover on Thursday morning
News

RCMP respond to fatal gravel truck rollover on Thursday morning

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP and emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal collision on the morning of Thursday, September 5.

At around 9:05 a.m., RCMP received a call of a gravel truck rollover at the 27 km mark on Halfway River Road.

According to RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson, one witness at the scene said the truck failed to negotiate a turn and drove off the road, causing it to flip.

Saunderson says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of the collision is still currently under investigation by the Fort St. John RCMP.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNorth Peace SPCA low-income Spay and Neuter Program
Next articlePeace Gallery North’s opening night of Harvest Moon Exhibition

