RCMP try to stop offender with outstanding warrants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This morning, Thursday, September 12th, 2019 the RCMP saw Gavin Davis driving in the Duncan Cran area at a high rate of speed and RCMP did not pursue.

30-year-old Gavin Davis who is well known to police was spotted driving by the RCMP. When turning on their lights, Davis refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, managing to run over a garbage can and drag it as he drove away from the RCMP.

According to RCMP, on the afternoon of August 14, 2019, at around 3:00 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dark coloured pickup, when the driver Davis refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed

On August 22, 2019, RCMP put out an arrest warrant for Davis following an incident of flight from police.

Davis is described as:

Indigenous man

5’8’’ tall, weighing 230 pounds

black hair

brown eyes

The RCMP say Davis is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

If you see Davis, you are being asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.