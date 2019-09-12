14.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 12, 2019
News

RCMP try to stop offender with outstanding warrants

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This morning, Thursday, September 12th, 2019 the RCMP saw Gavin Davis driving in the Duncan Cran area at a high rate of speed and RCMP did not pursue.

30-year-old Gavin Davis who is well known to police was spotted driving by the RCMP. When turning on their lights, Davis refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, managing to run over a garbage can and drag it as he drove away from the RCMP.

According to RCMP, on the afternoon of August 14, 2019, at around 3:00 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dark coloured pickup, when the driver Davis refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed

On August 22, 2019, RCMP put out an arrest warrant for Davis following an incident of flight from police.

Davis is described as:

  • Indigenous man
  • 5’8’’ tall, weighing 230 pounds
  • black hair
  • brown eyes

The RCMP say Davis is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

If you see Davis, you are being asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

