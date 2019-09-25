12.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Election

Regional alienation will be ‘a challenge’ for next federal government: Manning

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — The founder of what was the Reform Party of Canada is concerned that a pervasive level of alienation could leave the country more divided after next month’s election.

Preston Manning, who channelled western alienation into the creation of the Reform party in 1987, told a Calgary audience that there is a lot of anger across the country.

He said there are people in Alberta and Saskatchewan who are unhappy with the downturn of the oil and gas sector and with an inability to get product to market.

Manning said alienation in Quebec is also likely to take off if the federal courts rule that a ban on public workers from wearing religious symbols or covering their faces is unconstitutional.

He said it’s going to be a challenge for the party that forms government after Oct. 21.

Manning said politicians need to look for common ground instead of dismissing regional concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

