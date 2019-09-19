17.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Regional District asks residents to take part in 'Talking Trash' survey
NewsRegional

Regional District asks residents to take part in ‘Talking Trash’ survey

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is currently looking for feedback from residents as it reviews the Regional Solid Waste Management Plan.

The Regional District wants to hear from residents and business owners, through a survey called ‘Talking Trash’, to determine what works and what does not work with solid waste management and recycling in the Region.

According to the District, results from the survey will inform the review and update the Plan to better reflect and address emerging local issues.

The Regional District says the survey takes about five to 10 minutes to complete and can be filled out more than once.

The Peace River Regional District’s survey on ‘Talking Trash’ can be completed online.

For more information, you can visit the Regional District’s website.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePromise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail
Next articlePoor judgment but not a racist: Quebec’s political class weighs in on Trudeau brownface

RECENT STORIES

News

Planning for the future with the Northeast Climate Risk Project

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the increase of extreme weather events in Northeastern BC comes related impacts, such...
Read more
News

BCCO Officers happy to have conviction of two hunting brothers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Conservation Officers (BCCOS) are quite happy that an illegal hunting incident in Fort...
Read more
News

Residents in Trudeau’s Montreal riding unfazed by blackface scandal

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — Residents in Justin Trudeau's home riding expressed support for the Liberal leader on Thursday as he dealt...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Regional District asks residents to take part in ‘Talking Trash’ survey

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is currently looking for feedback from residents as it reviews the Regional Solid Waste...

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canada Proud spent more than $100k boosting online posts, funded by...

Planning for the future with the Northeast Climate Risk Project

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.