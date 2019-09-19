Regional District asks residents to take part in ‘Talking Trash’ survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is currently looking for feedback from residents as it reviews the Regional Solid Waste Management Plan.

The Regional District wants to hear from residents and business owners, through a survey called ‘Talking Trash’, to determine what works and what does not work with solid waste management and recycling in the Region.

According to the District, results from the survey will inform the review and update the Plan to better reflect and address emerging local issues.

The Regional District says the survey takes about five to 10 minutes to complete and can be filled out more than once.

The Peace River Regional District’s survey on ‘Talking Trash’ can be completed online.

For more information, you can visit the Regional District’s website.