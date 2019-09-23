11 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 23, 2019
Sports

Registration now open at Taylor Curling Club

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Club is now accepting registration for the 2019-2020 season.

Participants can sign up for the Wednesday Night Ladies League and the Thursday Night Mens League.

The cost to register for a membership is $200.00 per adult, new members for $100.00 and $100.00 for seniors 60 plus and teens.

To register a team for the Wednesday Night Ladies League, you can call Jen Mathieson at 250-261-2478.

To register a team for the Thursday Night Mens League, you can call Anthony Purchase at 250-793-9557.

For more information, you can visit the Taylor Curling Club’s Facebook page.

