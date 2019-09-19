15 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 19, 2019
News

Residents in Trudeau’s Montreal riding unfazed by blackface scandal

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Residents in Justin Trudeau’s home riding expressed support for the Liberal leader on Thursday as he dealt with the fallout of old photos showing him in skin-darkening makeup.

In Montreal’s multi-ethnic Papineau riding, people interviewed from different cultural communities said they don’t think Trudeau meant to offend.

Sani Piameng, the owner of an African butcher shop and grocery store, says Trudeau has often visited his store and even watched soccer games with him and his customers.

He says Trudeau is not a racist, and that’s more important than photos taken nearly 20 years ago.

Zahid Nassar, an immigrant from Pakistan, says he’s not bothered by the images because many people do regrettable things when they’re young.

Members of Quebec’s political class have condemned the photos, which show Trudeau wearing blackface and brownface on at least three occasions, ranging from a high school talent show to an Arabian Nights-themed party in 2001 when he was 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.

 

