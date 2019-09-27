Resolution for 911 in remote and rural areas passes as UBCM

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The resolution submitted by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) for 911 services in remote and rural areas was passed at the Union of BC Municipalities with a minor amendment.

Resolution B71 : Importance of 911 in Remote and Rural Areas

‘Whereas more than 500,000 motorists use the rural and remote corridors throughout the Northern regions of the province annually, without access to consistent emergency 911 service;

And whereas the absence of 911 as a core emergency service has a financial and human cost, related to the health and safety of residents, visitors and commercial travellers, and with a negative impact on the timely and appropriate emergency response:

Therefore be it resolved that the Province prioritize the establishment of emergency call-in services, such as 911 services across the Province in its entirety including adequate policy, administrative and financial support.’

UBCM working group was tasked with examining issues and options surrounding the introduction of a province-wide call answer levy.

After considerable work and consultation, the initiative was deemed to lack the local government support necessary to proceed.

Several years later, the Province released a discussion paper examining the same issues.

The UBCM Executive endorsed the provincial discussion paper and proposed call answer levy subject to an agreement with the Province on the establishment of an independent body to distribute revenue associated with this initiative.

The Province has recently restarted work on this initiative, and as of July 2019 is still considering UBCM’s position.

