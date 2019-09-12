14.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Reward offered for stolen side-by-side
News

Reward offered for stolen side-by-side

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Saturday, September 7th, 2019, Short Busche Auctions posted to its FB page a side-by-side had been stolen and they were offering a reward for its return.

The post shares the side-by-side was taken the evening of Friday, September 6th, 2019 from the auction yard and continues to say a reward to anyone with information leading to its return.

The post has had 191 shares, Kevin Busche said, “We are offering a $500 cash reward for its return or info leading to the thief.”

Busche shares, all information will be kept 100% confidential and is welcoming people with information to contact him through Facebook or Kevin at 250-261-1891.

To view the FB post; CLICK HERE 

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articlePresentation on Tse’K’wa at the North Peace Museum
Next articleWhen campaigns break down: A look at some election tour travel mishaps

RECENT STORIES

News

Presentation on Tse’K’wa at the North Peace Museum

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Museum is holding a talk on Tse'K'wa, Charlie Lake caves with...
Read more
News

Cause of major power failure still under investigation by BC Hydro

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - 125,000 customers were without power from 100 Mile House to Prince George and the...
Read more
News

RCMP try to stop offender with outstanding warrants

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This morning, Thursday, September 12th, 2019 the RCMP saw Gavin Davis driving in the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Cause of major power failure still under investigation by BC Hydro

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - 125,000 customers were without power from 100 Mile House to Prince George and the B.C. Peace. on Wednesday night...

RCMP try to stop offender with outstanding warrants

Singh’s Punjabi Q and A highlights election influence of South Asian...

Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge RCMP looking to locate man wanted on...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.