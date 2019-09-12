Reward offered for stolen side-by-side

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Saturday, September 7th, 2019, Short Busche Auctions posted to its FB page a side-by-side had been stolen and they were offering a reward for its return.

The post shares the side-by-side was taken the evening of Friday, September 6th, 2019 from the auction yard and continues to say a reward to anyone with information leading to its return.

The post has had 191 shares, Kevin Busche said, “We are offering a $500 cash reward for its return or info leading to the thief.”

Busche shares, all information will be kept 100% confidential and is welcoming people with information to contact him through Facebook or Kevin at 250-261-1891.

