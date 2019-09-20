Rhinoceros Party of Canada announces candidate for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rhinoceros Party of Canada, a satirical political party, has named a candidate to run in the riding of Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies for the upcoming federal election.

Selected by the Party to run in our riding is Jacob “Turkman” Stokes.

While not much is known about Stokes, some of the Party’s platform includes tackling environmental issues and lowering taxes.

Since its founding, the Rhinoceros Party has been unable to secure a seat in the House of Commons but does claim that several candidates have finished in second or third place in their constituency.

Candidates running in Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies include Conservative candidate and incumbent Bob Zimmer, Catharine Kendall of the Green Party, and Ron Vaillant of the People’s Party of Canada.

The Liberal and NDP parties have yet to nominate a candidate.

The Federal Election is October 21, 2019.