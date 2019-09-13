Rotary Club of Fort St John holds annual Drive-Thru Breakfast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John held their annual ‘Drive-Thru’ Breakfast on Thursday morning.

The purpose of this event was to raise funds to support local school breakfast programs.

Rotary Club member, Marva Kosick, says while they do not have a total amount of funds raised as of Friday, she does say that the Club had served around 1,000 hot breakfasts which is more than the initial goal of 700.

For a minimum donation of $7.00, the Drive-Thru Breakfast included a hot off the grill breakfast sandwich, a side of fruit and a beverage, all in a reusable lunch bag.

Kosick says it was a great event and gives thanks to the community for the amazing support in making this fundraiser a great success.