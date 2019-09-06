Rotary Club of Fort. St. John’s Third Annual Drive-Thru Breakfast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John is holding its annual ‘Drive-Thru’ breakfast to raise funds for local schools breakfast programs.

Thursday, September 12th, 2019, from 7 am – 10 am, the Rotary will be set up on the open lot at the corner of 100th Street and 96 Avenue.

Orders of five-plus breakfasts can be delivered by the Rotary team by calling (250) 263-7660 before the day of the event.

For a minimum donation of $7, the Drive-Thru breakfast includes a hot off the grill breakfast sandwich, a side of fruit and a beverage, all in a reusable lunch bag.

