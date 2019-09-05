7.3 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Saguaro Resources Inc has contained well-site blow out

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Saguaro Resources Inc updated the well-site blow out incident was brought under control September 4th, 2019 at around 9:45 pm and the emergency was stood down.

Released by Stacy Knull, Chief Executive Officer of Saguaro shared, at 11:10 am on September 1, 2019, an uncontrolled release of sweet gas occurred at Saguaro’s d-56-E/94-H-05 well-site, located approximately 125 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John, British Columbia. 

The company shares its personnel activated the ERP and implemented emergency response procedures to protect the public, their workers and the environment. Company personnel have been in direct contact with the BC Oil and Gas Commission throughout the duration of the incident. The emergency was contained on lease at all times. 

Saguaro shared personnel successfully secured the well and stopped the gas release. There were no personnel injuries or damage to equipment. The believed cause of the incident was a mechanical failure on/near the wellhead equipment. Investigations into the root cause will follow. 

