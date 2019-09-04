Saguaro Resources Ltd well blow-out near Laprise Creek update

CALGARY, AB – An uncontrolled release of gas occurred at 11:10, September 1st, 2019 at Saguaro Resources Ltd well site located 125km northwest of Fort St. John near Laprise Creek.

According to Saguaro Resources Ltd, no personal injuries or equipment were damaged and there is no risk to the public.

The location has been isolated with roadblocks to prevent any unauthorized entry to the area.

The company has implemented emergency response procedures to protect the public, workers and the environment.

The cause of the release is not known yet and there is no estimate of damages shared a spokesperson for Saguaro Resources Ltd.