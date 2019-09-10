Salvation Army closed for flooring renovations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a recent facelift the Salvation Army’s Thrift Store is currently closed for flooring renovations.

Executive Director of the Salvation Army, Cameron Eggie shares phase II of the flooring renovations began today, Monday September 9th, 2019 with the Thrift Store. The store will reopen on Monday, September 16th with a new look and new product.

Eggie explains, the flooring within the 100th Avenue location building will be upgraded in partnership with the national property department. After applying and receiving a grant to do the floors means the cost will not impact local resources.

The flooring will cover both the Food Bank and Thrift store which will cover approximately 9000 sqft.

“We were blessed to receive a $50,000 grant to improve our building. This work is not something we could afford locally as all surplus supports the Food Bank and Family Services,” said Eggie

Phase I of the project was the Food Bank drop in area, as it was the most in need of repair, explains Eggie. Phase III will be the Food Bank sorting area.

In May, the Salvation Army’s frontage windows received new vinyl decals to keep in theme with the new food truck.

To view more on the ‘Modern Facelift’; CLICK HERE