10 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Salvation Army closed for flooring renovations
News

Salvation Army closed for flooring renovations

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a recent facelift the Salvation Army’s Thrift Store is currently closed for flooring renovations.

Executive Director of the Salvation Army, Cameron Eggie shares phase II of the flooring renovations began today, Monday September 9th, 2019 with the Thrift Store. The store will reopen on Monday, September 16th with a new look and new product.

Eggie explains, the flooring within the 100th Avenue location building will be upgraded in partnership with the national property department. After applying and receiving a grant to do the floors means the cost will not impact local resources.

The flooring will cover both the Food Bank and Thrift store which will cover approximately 9000 sqft.

“We were blessed to receive a $50,000 grant to improve our building. This work is not something we could afford locally as all surplus supports the Food Bank and Family Services,” said Eggie

Phase I of the project was the Food Bank drop in area, as it was the most in need of repair, explains Eggie. Phase III will be the Food Bank sorting area.

In May, the Salvation Army’s frontage windows received new vinyl decals to keep in theme with the new food truck.

To view more on the ‘Modern Facelift’; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleKillbillies place third at Fall Brawl in Wainwright
Next articleSalvation Army recieved cash donation and accepts game meat

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP on scene of collision on Highway 43 and Highway 2 – Road Blocked

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - As of 5:20 p.m. on September 9, Grande Prairie RCMP and emergency crews are on...
Read more
News

Fort Nelson Events Society to receive funding to expand winter tourism industry

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Government of Canada has announced that it will be providing more than $11 million...
Read more
News

Salvation Army recieved cash donation and accepts game meat

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army just received a generous donation of $10,000 and with the help...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Killbillies place third at Fall Brawl in Wainwright

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This past weekend, September 7 to 8, the Fort St. John Killbillies travelled to Wainwright, Alberta for the Fall...

City of Fort St John to host Annual Tax Sale September...

Green Party announces candidate to run in Federal Election for Prince...

Province to invest in literacy programs for adult learners; Northeast BC...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.