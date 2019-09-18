7.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Salvation Army holds Grand Re-opening for Thrift Store
News

Salvation Army holds Grand Re-opening for Thrift Store

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army’s Thrift Store Grand Re-Opening is Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.
Cameron Eggie, Executive Director for the Salvation Army shares there will be fresh popcorn and a free family BBQ for customers from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. 
For the renovation the flooring within the 100th Avenue location building was upgraded in partnership with the national property department after applying and receiving a grant.
Eggie goes on to share that all profit from the thrift store keeps the Community and Family Services/Food Bank program running. Without a successful store, the Food Bank could not remain open.
“We have been making improvements to the store to attract new customers; it’s a win-win, great new-to-you clothing items and you’re keeping the Food Bank operating, ” said Eggie.  

Donations continue to be accepted at back door during construction.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articlePromise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail
Next articleSend pipeline fights right to Supreme Court: Scheer

RECENT STORIES

News

Fall Food Drive at Save-On-Foods for the Salvation Army Food Bank

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Save-On-Foods is throwing together a Fall Food Drive for the Salvation Army Food Bank. Due...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Association for Community Living chosen as recipient at 100 Women Who Care

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Last night, Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 the Fort St. John Association for Community Living...
Read more
Energy News

Suncor CEO says he’s not counting on oil risk premium after Saudi attacks

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The CEO of Suncor Energy Inc. says his company isn't counting on higher cash flow despite analyst expectations of...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John Association for Community Living chosen as recipient at...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Last night, Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 the Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL) chosen as the recipient...

Unions lead third-party pack with big spending since start of pre-election...

Suncor CEO says he’s not counting on oil risk premium after...

Conservatives will review business subsidies in effort to save $1.5 billion

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.