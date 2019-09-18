Salvation Army holds Grand Re-opening for Thrift Store

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army’s Thrift Store Grand Re-Opening is Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director for the Salvation Army shares there will be fresh popcorn and a free family BBQ for customers from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

For the renovation the flooring within the 100th Avenue location building was upgraded in partnership with the national property department after applying and receiving a grant.

Eggie goes on to share that all profit from the thrift store keep s the Community and Family Services/Food Bank program running. Without a successful store, the Food Bank could not remain open.

“We have been making improvements to the store to attract new customers; it’s a win-win, great new-to-you clothing items and you’re keeping the Food Bank operating, ” said Eggie.

Donations continue to be accepted at back door during construction.

